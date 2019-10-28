Fed up of GPL’s Excuses

Latest update October 28th, 2019 12:07 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Over the past five days including yesterday we have been coping with 8 to 9 hrs of power outages every day.
The response from GPL is that the transformer at Republic and Duncan Steets do no have the capacity to handle the current load and they do not know when a replacement will be available.
What is noteworthy is that the several new businesses which have sprung up in this residential area are apparently connected to this transformer instead of having their own as required by GPL.
Fed up Newtown residents
