Diwali Celebrations among Guyanese in the Diaspora

DEAR EDITOR,

I spent the Diwali season in England, New York, Trinidad and Guyana interacting with Guyanese and other West Indians. Guyanese have helped to transplant and institutionalize the celebration of Diwali in the areas where they have settled in the diaspora. In addition to the above places, conversations with Guyanese in the diaspora indicate they celebrated Diwali in Aruba, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Antigua, Grenada, St, Martin, Curacao, Suriname, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Georgia, and several parts of Canada.

The Diwali celebrations and festivities (including fasting, rituals, and feasting) among Guyanese in the diaspora are similar everywhere as in Guyana. But in the diaspora, the celebrations take on a different atmosphere and seem to extend over a longer period. There are celebrations a couple weeks ahead of the actual day (Sunday October 27) and stores market Diwali related items weeks ahead as in Guyana right after the period of pitri paksh (paying tribute to the departed ancestors). As in Guyana, Hindus cleaned their homes and fast for days before and after the day of the festival. And a variety of delectable and enjoyable dishes are a must.

In some places, Diwali is celebrated only at the home but in many locations, there were public in addition to private residential celebrations (lighting of lamps, entertainment, speeches, feasting) with local politicians partaking in the festivities; some politicians even hosted their own celebrations to build stronger support with the Guyanese or Hindu communities.

In New York City, for example, the Mayor hosted Diwali celebrations with traditional meals and mitai (sweets) and beautiful decorations. He and his wife personally lit the lamp. Other New York and New Jersey politicians also hosted celebrations in their offices especially where large numbers of Guyanese live; those holding state-wide or city-wide or borough-wide positions like the Governor, Senator, or Comptroller or Boro President, etc, Speaker also held their own celebrations in their offices. President Trump also planned his Diwali celebrations. In New York, as in Guyana, there was a Diwali motorcade a weekend ago in Richmond Hill. Mini-motorcades as part of the celebrations were also organized in the Bronx, Jersey City, and Orlando. Guyanese introduced and institutionalized the motorcades in Richmond Hill. In London, politicians hosted celebrations in their offices while some Caribbean, South Asian, Fijian, and Mauritian organizations organized celebrations in community centers and temples.

In Trinidad, the large Guyanese communities joined local celebrations and attend the Diwali Nagar, the nine nights of festivities of music, dance, lights, shopping, expo, and feasting at the Nagar headquarter in Chaguanas, Central Trinidad. It is a sight to behold. There were fantastic fireworks on Saturday night. All over Trinidad, homes are well lit up similar to some in Guyana.

Staff Indians and non-Indians at offices (government and private) were dressed in traditional attire. Even the PM and his wife and the President were attired in traditional garb although this year, the PM blanked the Nagar celebrations because the finale conflicts with his 70th birthday celebrations. In Guyana, the President hosted celebration at statehouse although he could not attend because of health reasons. Diwali was celebrated quietly among Guyanese in Caribbean societies.

Unlike in Guyana, in Trinidad, every village hosted Diwali celebrations one evening over the last two weeks feting the communities – compete works of lights, entertainment and foods. It is a voluntary planned affair of community organizers that is not seen elsewhere except in some locales in New York. Local politicians (elected and those aspiring to run for office) patronize the community celebrations in Trinidad; ditto in New York and in London where the celebrations are indoors as opposed to New York where they are held outdoors and indoors.

In Trinidad, elected politicians, especially in the traditional Indian constituencies and even in non-Indian constituencies (like in the Port of Spain areas) make sure they hosted a celebration in their constituency. Political parties also hosted celebrations. These are traditions going back decades in Trinidad. Unlike in Guyana, in Trinidad, there are no organized motorcades although some communities have displays of lights on their vehicles at the local community celebrations. But unlike in Trinidad, there is no nagar and hardly any India expo shops in Guyana. All over Trinidad, there are Indian exhibitions of a variety of goods (clothing, cooking utensils, raw materials for foods, prepared dry snacks, etc.) from India to encourage trade.

And unlike in Trinidad, there is no organized village light up. There is an Indian village in Central Trinidad called Felicity. Almost every home is brightly illuminated with varied caricatures and motorized symbols. The area also has a variety of rangoli (designs) on streets and in front of homes. It is an area that tracts thousands of tourists including many Guyanese like myself. Food is a must in Felicity and the nagar – hot off the fire and in the former some offer free snacks and even treat unknown foreigners in their homes. Once in Trinidad for the season, a visit to the nagar and Felicity is a must. Guyanese in New York seem to be imitating the idea of Indian expos but offering mostly Guyanese and Trini items. Unlike in Guyana and among Guyanese in NY, almost every Guyanese temple in NYC, Toronto, and London hosts a Diwali night celebration with a concert and a dinner.

The Hindu communities in America and other places are grateful to Guyanese and other West Indians for institutionalizing Diwali and other cultural festivals in their adopted homelands.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram