Demerara Mutual Fire & Life support WI Over-50s WC quest

Two trial matches are set for Florida

The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup is billed for March 2020 in Cape Town South Africa and at this stage national teams are at the peak of their preparation. The inaugural tournament was held in November 2018 in Sydney Australia among hosts Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan, Wales and Canada.

Australia defeated Pakistan by three runs to win the final and immediately the planning for Cape Town 2020 began. Already confirming their participation is West Indies as the total number of teams also increase from eight to 12.

However, West Indies’ preparation will intensify on November 2 and 3 with the staging of two trial matches for the players that have shown early interest. The Over-50s CWC is not an International Cricket Council (ICC) event and as such teams are self-funded.

The West Indies Over-50s CWC Local Organising Committee (LOC) is headed by Guyanese businessman Rajendra Singh of Raj Singh Insurance Brokers who has been busy searching for sponsors while putting all other logistics in place.

Recently, Singh secured the blessings of insurance giants Demerara Mutual Fire and Life Group of Companies and a simple presentation ceremony was held in Georgetown.

Addressing the gathering, the LOC Chairman said, “The committee is in the process of organising two practice matches in Florida on November 2 and 3 and as you know everything costs money. We have interested players that are in need of sponsorship since it would cost approximately US$100,000 to facilitate the 20-man team, which is equivalent to US$5,000 per person. We are grateful to Dem Life for their assistance as we hit the ground running knowing that we are in good hands.”

The insurance executive further stated that after the practice matches in Florida, the wider LOC will sit and select the final 16 that will head to South Africa next March. In addition to their CWC matches in South Africa, West Indies Over-50s will play two warm-up matches after arriving on March 6.

Executive Marketing Manager of Dem Life, Clarence Perry upon handing over the much needed sponsorship gleefully said, “Demerara Fire and General would be the official sponsor for this tournament as a contributor. What we are basically doing is sponsoring one player.

We have a history of being involved in cricket as far back as when the West Indies were in their glory days. As we have a history we felt that it’s something that we would want to be a part of as it would remind us of some of the great players West Indies had then that will now be in this world cup. That is why we are happy to contribute to be a part of this meaningful process and historical process.”

Also present at the ceremony on behalf of West Indies Over-50s CWC LOC were Vice Chairman Dave Narine and Media Officer John Ramsingh.