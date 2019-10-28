Latest update October 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Continuous training for medical personnel at the Palms Geriatric Home

Medical Personnel at the Palms Geriatric Home will undergo continuous training to offering better services to the residents of the facility.
This is according to Dr. Melissa DeHaarte, Coordinator of the Elderly Health Unit within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).
In an interview with Kaieteur News she stated that “A large percentage of elderly persons in Guyana are diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, or may have mood swings.
“In an effort to assist, the Elderly Health Unit attached to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) was established in 2015 to be an annex and support guide to the chronic health unit.

Dr. Melissa DeHaarte, Coordinator of the Elderly Health Unit within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

“Since its establishment it has brought relief to a large percentage of elderly persons in the society by attending to their needs.”
Under the theme “Healthy and active aging for the Guyanese population,” medical personnel at the Palms Geriatric Home will now be undergoing training in areas such as Elderly Care Management and Elderly Care Nutrition. The training programmes are scheduled to last for a period of four month annually.
“A lot of people describe elderly persons as being ‘old and grumpy,’ but I don’t believe that is true. Everybody needs to be loved and cared for, especially when we reach a certain age where we cannot care for ourselves. Getting old is not a curse; it an accomplishment to live to be a certain age.” According to Dr. De Haarte, over the years Guyana has officially been branded an aging population. The need for a facility that will overlook the wellbeing of elders in the society is therefore necessary, hence the Elderly Health Unit.
“I can safely say that since the establishment of the elderly unit there has been a rapid decline in cases of abusive behaviour towards our elders”.
Dr. DeHaarte noted that over the years the Palms has undergone several structure changes.
A new and upgraded skin and eye care clinic was recently added to the Palms Geriatric Home among other health care departments.
There is also a rehabilitation programme.
The youngest resident is 56, while the oldest is 102.

