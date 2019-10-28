Citizens’ reports result in firing of 48 ‘rogue’ cops – Min. Ramjattan

The Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has disclosed that approximately 48 police officers have been given to boot, for what is being described as “rogue” behavior.

The dismissals, according to Ramjattan, were a result of citizens being more forthcoming to report cases, in which police officers have committed crimes and/ or injustices against them.

During an media interview on October 16, the Public Security Minister stated that “…about 48 of them have so far been terminated in the public interest, as a result in the information we have gathered from members of the public.”

Minister Ramjattan assured citizens that the information the police receive from them will be acted upon and that their confidentiality will be taken seriously.

“We would like that, because you know, I have to tell the public that if they remain silent, this [issue of rogue cops] will continue. Silence is violence in relation to a whole range of things: domestic violence; what happens on our roads and crime. If we remain silent, it will just continue. We have to speak out and we have to be brave,” the minister emphasized.

He suggested that citizens can use their mobile phones to videotape police officers and later offer this footage as evidence. Systems, according to Ramjattan, will be in place for the authorities to receive photographs, videos and audios from citizens via social media platforms.

“When you capture something like the policemen behaving rouge, they cannot deny that that is them. They will be dealt with.”

He appealed to Guyanese to be more vigilant and cautious, considering the number of robberies around the country.

“The police and the Ministry are at it and doing as best as we possibly can. We would also want the citizens out there to appreciate that they have a function to perform, and that is to be alert, and to be individually responsible.” he said.