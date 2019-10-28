Latest update October 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Citizens’ reports result in firing of 48 ‘rogue’ cops – Min. Ramjattan

Oct 28, 2019 News 0

The Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has disclosed that approximately 48 police officers have been given to boot, for what is being described as “rogue” behavior.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan

The dismissals, according to Ramjattan, were a result of citizens being more forthcoming to report cases, in which police officers have committed crimes and/ or injustices against them.
During an media interview on October 16, the Public Security Minister stated that “…about 48 of them have so far been terminated in the public interest, as a result in the information we have gathered from members of the public.”
Minister Ramjattan assured citizens that the information the police receive from them will be acted upon and that their confidentiality will be taken seriously.
“We would like that, because you know, I have to tell the public that if they remain silent, this [issue of rogue cops] will continue. Silence is violence in relation to a whole range of things: domestic violence; what happens on our roads and crime. If we remain silent, it will just continue. We have to speak out and we have to be brave,” the minister emphasized.
He suggested that citizens can use their mobile phones to videotape police officers and later offer this footage as evidence. Systems, according to Ramjattan, will be in place for the authorities to receive photographs, videos and audios from citizens via social media platforms.
“When you capture something like the policemen behaving rouge, they cannot deny that that is them. They will be dealt with.”
He appealed to Guyanese to be more vigilant and cautious, considering the number of robberies around the country.
“The police and the Ministry are at it and doing as best as we possibly can. We would also want the citizens out there to appreciate that they have a function to perform, and that is to be alert, and to be individually responsible.” he said.

More in this category

Sports

Demerara Mutual Fire & Life support WI Over-50s WC quest

Demerara Mutual Fire & Life support WI Over-50s WC quest

Oct 28, 2019

Two trial matches are set for Florida The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup is billed for March 2020 in Cape Town South Africa and at this stage national teams are at the peak of their...
Read More
Bridgestone Guyana Open 2019…Avinash Persaud makes it ten; returning Guyanese Julia Stephenson first-time champion

Bridgestone Guyana Open 2019…Avinash...

Oct 28, 2019

GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase Academic Foundation clinches Boys’ Elite Team title

GTTA/NSC/MoE Schools Table Tennis…Chase...

Oct 28, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football…St. John’s defeat Saints in opener; Queen’s thump Charlestown

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools...

Oct 28, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-over cricket…DCC, MYO & TSC in winner’s row

GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-over...

Oct 28, 2019

GSSF/B.M Soat annual Costume Match promises to be exciting

GSSF/B.M Soat annual Costume Match promises to be...

Oct 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019