Bridgestone Guyana Open 2019…Avinash Persaud makes it ten; returning Guyanese Julia Stephenson first-time champion

A confident Avinash Persaud established his supremacy again as he beat off the stiff challenges presented by Avinda Kishore, Alfred Mentore and Aleem Hussain in the Championship Flight of the Guyana Open 2019.

Speaking after his achievement of winning his 10th title, Avinash maintained, “I was confident of winning again, and though there was keen competition it did not disturb me.” In the Ladies category, Julia Stephenson, native Guyanese born in New Amsterdam and back home after 40 years, won by a one stroke margin over nearest competitor, Shanella London.

Julia said, “I was extremely happy not only to win here in my homeland, but to be back after so long and to win playing among such great and friendly golfers. I am happy that though being over 50, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, I was able to win. I have been playing golf for over 30 years, and have represented Barbados in several Caribbean territories, but I only learnt of the Golf Course in Guyana when President Aleem – who invited us to come to Guyana and participate in the Guyana Open – played with Dr. Joaan Deo in the 2019 Sir Gary Sobers Golf Classic in Barbados.”

Stephenson expressed thanks to LGC President Aleem and her husband, Franklin Stephenson, who has been her coach and mentor all the years she has been playing golf.

“In fact, my husband is owner of the best cricket practice facility in the Caribbean, the Franklin Stephenson Academy where cricketers from the West Indies team, English county teams, young Barbadian players who are being mentored, and several other cricketers all practice.”

Details of the other category winners and top performers would be published in tomorrow’s edition.