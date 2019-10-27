Victoria Village preps for her 180th

Victoria, the first village bought by freed enslaved Africans, is preparing to celebrate its 180th anniversary in a big way on November 9.

To facilitate the activities slated for the special occasion, emergency works are being done to ensure everything rolls out smoothly.

Anthony Samuels, President of the Victoria Youth Development Organisation, said that preparations being carried out by the Victoria Village Day Committee are moving apace and that everything will be completed for the big celebration.

The works include rehabilitation of the roads leading to the main venue – the community ground, the construction of a bridge for an emergency exit and the installation of floodlights to facilitate the programme,which begins at 7:00 pm.

“I assure you that everything will be completed by November 9 and Victoria will be ready. We want to show Guyana that we know our culture and show how it is evolving at the same time,” Samuels guaranteed, highlighting that during the celebrations, those involved “will be telling the story of Victoria”.

President David Granger is expected to be in attendance along with hundreds of Guyanese from across the country.

The young man said that it is an honour being part of such a historical event.

“It is rewarding and you are learning. What I appreciate, is that the committee is allowing the young people to take the lead; they are working with the youths by guiding them,” he said.

“We also need to send a message to youths around the country, that you can now engage in activities like this. Rather than waiting for a legacy to be passed, you can create a legacy,” Samuels added. (DPI)