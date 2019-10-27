Man, who hid in trench with stolen juices, appears in court

Thirty-two-year-old Gregory Ellis was on Friday hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he was caught red-handed hiding out in a trench with a quantity of stolen fruit juices.

The charge was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

It was alleged that between October 19, 2019 and October 20, 2019, at Thomas Lands Georgetown, the defendant broke and entered the business place of Gregory Komatch and stole seven cases of fruit juice valued at $25,000.

Prosecutor Christopher Morris related that on the day in question shortly after midnight, the victim was at his business place, which he had secured and left.

He told the court that the victim, Gregory Komatch, subsequently received a phone call and he returned to his business place where he observed that it was breached. He then made checks around the building and found the defendant in a trench with the cases of fruit juice in his possession.

The accused was fined $36,000 for the offence or in default of this, he is to spend six months in prison.

This publication had reported that the defendant was caught following the third break-in at The Grill located in the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) compound, Thomas Lands.

The thieves would always cart off beverages. However, this time, the thief was caught and all of the items recovered.

On October 11, last, Kaieteur News reported that for consecutive nights, thieves hammered their way into The Grill and carted off a quantity of beverages and chicken.

The owner of the business place had told this newspaper that it was not the first time he had been robbed for the year. He was robbed of beverages and some equipment five times prior.

This publication had reported that after speaking with a staff of the business place, that it was assumed, the thieves may have some knowledge of business routines.

They came to this assumption after it was noted that the building would be attacked only after the owner would have purchased stocks. The staff added that the robbers knew exactly where the alarm system was located since they completely dismantled the entire system to avoid being caught.