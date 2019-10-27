Irreconcilable differences

If your husband tells you, you are still his wife but he no longer wants you in the matrimonial bed, you may be justified in feeling that perhaps the relationship is not quite ended and that there may still be a chance of reconciliation.

If, however, he then says that there is a possibility of someone else being chosen to sleep in the matrimonial bed, then it should be obvious that the marriage is over and it is time for you to move out and move on.

The AFC has to move out and move on. It should realise now that its marriage with the APNU is finished. It has been a victim of political abuse and public shaming. This is not how you treat your marriage partner.

The PNCR is saying that the AFC cannot automatically have the Prime Ministerial post. Twist it and turn the facts however you wish and this is the incontrovertible conclusion.

This is “eye pass” towards the AFC. This is total disrespect and humiliation. It is tantamount to saying that a “sweet woman” may be taking the AFC’s place soon in a bedroom. Even if that never happens, the trust has been broken, the relationship is now beyond mending.

The AFC should not hope for a reconciliation. The insult and humiliation are too great. The person, which the AFC was nominating for the post of Prime Minister is not a second-level official of the party. The person is a Vice President of the present government, a Minister and the Leader of the Alliance for Change. The person nominated did not nominate himself. He was chosen by the party delegates themselves. If you “dis” that person, you “dis” the AFC and its membership. It is simple as that.

There comes a time when in any relationship one party has to say that enough is enough. And that time has come for the AFC.

Make no mistake about it, the AFC is no electoral weakling. It may have underperformed during the past local government elections but in the areas where it contested it said it gained around 8% of the votes. Now, given the short time, which it had to prepare for those elections, that is not a poor performance.

The AFC’s 8% will be worth more than its weight in gold in the 2020 elections. In short, the APNU even with the AFC is not likely to win the elections but without the AFC, it has no chance at all. The AFC therefore is the one who should be “playing styles” in the marriage, not the PNCR. It should be the one to be fussy.

The AFC should put a halt to the disrespect, which it has been shown. Without respect, there is no hope in any marriage. It should avoid also the humiliation. It should move out of the matrimonial home. It should move on.

Time is not on its side. Elections are months away. The party accustomed to being under the wing of the APNU for the past four and half years, will need as much time as it can get to begin a new independent existence.

The AFC should act with haste. The differences with the APNU are irreconcilable. The AFC’s heart needs time to heal and to rebound.

Time is also of the essence if the AFC is to survive. And it has to survive in the interest of the great many persons outside of the leadership who have invested their time and effort behind the AFC. Those persons must not be left stranded. If the AFC’s leader can be treated with such disdain and disregard, then imagine how the ordinary members who are going to be treated by the PNCR.

The flip side of love is a broken-heart. The AFC must be broken hearted by the manner in which its Leader has been treated – the very leader who has consistently gone out on a limb to defend the APNU+AFC government.

The PNCR is ungrateful and ingratitude is treason to mankind. The marriage between the AFC and the APNU is now just a sham. It is beyond repair. It is time for the AFC to move out and to begin a new chapter, without its unappreciative marriage partner.

