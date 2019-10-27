Guyana remains a hub for the trafficking of drugs- NANA Director

As the world continues to battle the demand and supply of drugs, the Director of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NA-NA), Michael Atherly, has said that Guyana remains a hub for the trafficking of drugs around the world.

This was noted by the Director during his speech at the opening of the Drug Treatment Court at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court last Monday.

According to Atherly, the world drug problem remains a serious threat to public health, public safety and the well-being of nations. He added that it undermines the national security and serenity of States as well as their economic and political stability.

Atherly said, “Guyana is located within the hub of the transshipment roots of cocaine producing countries of South and Central America, to the North American and European markets.”

He continued by indicating that Drug Cartels carrying out these operations are of the opinion that profits gained from these markets overshadow the risk associated with illegal production and trafficking of drugs.

To this, the Director added that Guyana is not spared the distressing consequences of this problem and he believes that this drug problem must therefore be countered relentlessly.

In doing this all elements of national power must be applied and done so in a well coordinated and balanced manner to deal with the difficulties that comes along with drugs.

The Director also took the opportunity to advocate for the vigorous implementation of the National Drug Strategy Master Plan. The plan is aimed at guiding and monitoring the actions of government departments and their stakeholders to reduce the demand for and supply of drugs as well as reducing harm from its use.

To combat the plight of drugs, it is the hope of the Judicial System that the drug treatment court will reduce the consequences faced by this issue.

According to the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, a Drug Treatment Court is a specialised court for persons with substance use disorders such as drug addiction.

It is a problem solving court that seeks to address the needs of each participant in the court programme, including their drug use and the criminal behaviour associated with it.

Rather than imprisoning persons with drug offences, this court gives them the opportunity to enter long-term treatment and agree to court supervision.