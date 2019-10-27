GRA partners with New Zealand Software Company to modernise tax system

Following a competitive international tender, DataTorque, a New Zealand software company, has been awarded a contract to improve the revenue mobilisation and tax administration for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

DataTorque’s “modern” and “fit-for-purpose” tax system will replace the GRA’s current paper-based tax system allowing the GRA to comprehensively automate its tax administration.

This recognised software company is trusted by Governments across the world to collect billions of dollars in tax revenue, with the addition of transforming that country’s public revenue system.

“DataTorque is proud to be able to assist in the GRA’s process of public tax reform and modernisation,” said Managing Director of the company, Bill Chatwin.

The new system is said to make it easier for the GRA to expand its tax base, particularly with an expanding oil and gas industry. It will enable GRA to improve greater online self-service options to taxpayers and greater surety around their tax obligations; tools which are crucial to the GRA’s tax reform journey.

Those GRA tax reform include promoting compliance through education and delivering quality services with responsible enforcement programmes for the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana.

The contract is the first for the DataTorque in South America, and follows successful existing partnerships in the Caribbean region with Governments in The Bahamas, Barbados and Haiti.

“We are committed to this region and our team is now enjoying working with our partners in Guyana so we can partner them in their tax reform goals. For us it’s about collective success—working together to provide our tax reform expertise and best of breed technology, to contribute to the economic wellbeing of the people of Guyana,” said Chatwin.