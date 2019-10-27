Latest update October 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Oil production vessels will employ just a few locals

Oct 27, 2019 News 0

Guyana’s world-class offshore basin is said to hold over 6.6 billion barrels of oil and gas. And according to Hess Corporation which holds a 30 percent interest in the Stabroek Block, those oil and gas resources increase the potential for Guyana to have not just three but five Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSOs) vessels.

The Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first FPSO

This picture by Hess Corporation has led some individuals to believe that hundreds of jobs would be available to Guyanese. But the project reports for the Stabroek Block tell a completely different story.
In fact, fewer than 200 persons would be working on each FPSO during oil production stage and less than half of that work force would be Guyanese.
The Liza Phase One Project for example, will be using an oil storage vessel called Liza Destiny. It is designed to produce 100,000 to 120,000 barrels of oil per day. According to Exxon’s project plan, Liza Phase One is expected to employ about 140 persons during production operations.
The Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, recently said that 25 Guyanese are being trained to be part of that workforce.
As for Liza Phase Two, the project plan notes that the oil storage vessel called Liza Unity will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. Significantly, it will utilize less than 200 personnel during the production operations phase.
As for the third Stabroek Block project called Payara, a FPSO called Prosperity is expected to employ up to about 140 persons during production.

