Diwali is nice time

Two holiday in Guyana dat does bring out people from all dem corner is Diwali and Christmas. And dem have a lot in common. All two of dem holidays does feature nuff lights.

People does go out of dem way to buy fairy lights by de lengths fuh decorate dem house fuh Christmas. De same thing wid Diwali. Some people shop fairy lights like if dem was trying to light up de whole country.

But wha does really look nice is when dem light up de Diyas. Dem boys see some decorations dat mek dem homes look like a palace. Diwali is nice time but it does mek some people run and hide. People does use de occasion to fire off squibs dat sound like bombs. De same thing does happen at Christmas.

One time de police had to come out because some boys go by a mandir in Alexander Village and dem shoot off so many bombs dat when dem done not one dog lef in de village. All of dem run away.

Dat is only one part of de story. Diwali is de darkest night in de whole year. Dem boys see women who nearly kill demself because dem try to refuse to mek dem baby pon dis dark night. De belief is dat all dem baby who born pon dis night does be de biggest thief.

One year one of dem boys birthday fall pon dis night. He refuse to go out because he believe dat he woulda be like de werewolf and change into a big thief.

What nice about de whole thing is dat people does mek some nice food. Dat is one night people does open dem door fuh let de good light come in. And is so much goodness does deh round dat no Diya does cause a house fire.

Dem boys seh wha does cause de fire is when dem young boys light steel wool and spin it but dat an all is a nice thing.

Talk half and let light shine over darkness.