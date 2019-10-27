Latest update October 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Defendant jailed for threatening and spitting on witness

Oct 27, 2019

Twenty-three-year old Carlton Bourne who is being tried in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, for a number of armed robbery charges was yesterday slapped with two additional charges, of threatening and assaulting a witness in court.

Jailed: Carlton Bourne

Bourne, a mason from Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he pleaded guilty to the two charges.
One the five robbery charges against the robbery accused stated that on August 13, 2019, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Sherryann Persaud of two phones valued at $343,000.
The new charges stated that on October 15, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, he assaulted and threatened Sherryann Persaud, one of the victims who he allegedly robbed.

The facts of the charges that were related to the court by Police prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on the day in question, the defendant who is a prisoner was in Court 6 at the Georgetown Magistrates Court for the continuation of the trial.

As the orderly rose, the court and the witnesses were asked to stand in the witness box to give evidence against the defendant, he spat on the woman and then threatened to kill her.
The defendant was immediately escorted out of the courtroom by a police officer and taken downstairs to the court lock-ups.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Senior Magistrate Daly sentenced the defendant to six weeks each in jail on both charges, the sentences will run concurrently.

 

 

