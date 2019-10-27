Housing Ministry hauls in scores of house lot allottees who failed to build

Latest update October 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has summoned scores of persons in Region Four who have received hundreds of house lot but have failed to build within the stipulated time.
The notice was placed late last week on the Facebook account of the CH&PA.
The lists would affect persons who were allotted lands in several housing schemes controlled by Government.
According to CH&PA, the persons, starting in November, will have to make contact with its Occupancy Management Unit at the Brickdam and United Nations office.
“Allottees are advised to walk with valid identification card or passport; allocation letter or agreement of sale or original title/transport or photocopy of title or transport.”
The housing schemes include Belfield, Enmore, Hope, Hope Estate, Golden Grove, Peter’s Hall and Great Diamond.
Under the practice of CH&PA, which distributes Government-developed house lots, persons receiving house lots agree to start construction within six months.
For years, though, in fact since the early 2000s when the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic rolled out several new housing schemes, there has been little attempt to force house lot owners to build within a certain time.
In fact, according to the Coalition Government, it found in 2015 that less than half of lands allocated for housing were taken up.
These lots not only posed health hazards from mosquitoes, but a haven for robbers.
Many house lot allottees would have also profited by waiting and selling those lands out for millions of dollars. This is especially so in the high-demand Diamond and Golden Grove schemes.
Many allottees have migrated leaving the lands unattended.
