Betsy Ground resident, Rachel Michael, is Guyana’s latest centenarian

By Samuel Whyte

Living a simple life, being disciplined and believing in God the Father, are some of the attributes of Guyana latest centenarian Rachel Isabella Michael, 100 not out. Living to 100 years is quite an achievement and not many are blessed with such longevity. “Cousin Rachel, Cousin Rach or Neighbour Rach” as she is well known, was born on October 23, 1919 to Henry and Ellen Michael. She lives at Lot 25 Betsy Ground home, East Canje, Berbice. The petite woman has been living in that village for most of her life, except for a short period when she lived in another village in the same East Canje District. She knows the village inside out.

She had three other siblings. Her twin sister only lived for three months, but Rachel was born to live.

Rachel first attended the now defunct Gold Stone Hall School a village away, before moving to the Number Two Primary School after her headmaster was transferred there. It was an uphill task since she had to trek over two miles to attend the new school. Although she never married, Rachel gave birth to five children -Ivor, Winslow, Claville, Barbara and Patrick. She has 13 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren.

The woman dutifully cared for her children mostly as a single parent. Now she is well care for by her children and other relatives. Her daughter, Barbara is her main caregiver, along with Patrick, lives with her.

According to Barbara, her mother was determined to be gainfully employed to provide for their needs. She was employed for burning bricks to build roads. She also worked in the rice field making “jute fields” to carry rice.

She also worked as a sweeper cleaner at the Rose Hall Estate Primary School (St. Patrick’s Anglican School) but after developing an allergic reaction to dust, she stopped working.

Her children had grown by then and with their encouragement, she called it quits and devoted considerable time assisting at home and helping out with the grand kids and family.

According to one of her grandsons, Rachel’s favourite dish is pepperpot and she loves fried eggs. She can eat pepperpot all year long.

An ardent churchgoer, Rachel is the oldest resident of East Canje and the oldest member of the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church at Rose Hall, East Canje. Although unable to attend church, “Cousin Rach” is still a member of the Mothers’ Union.

She was always quiet and easygoing and according to Barbara, her mother was always peaceful. She implored her children to stay together and to live in peace.

She has no illness and never wore spectacles. She loves reading the Bible, something she did until she was 97, when she developed a problem in one of her eyes. Although she is a bit frail now and has to be assisted in most of what she does, her mouth is still strong.

A large gathering, including her offspring, relatives and friends, members of her church, villagers and other well-wishers, poured in at her residence during the week to congratulate and wish her all the best on her superlative achievement.

The event was more grand at her residence on Saturday for the once in a lifetime achievement celebration.

Congratulations Rachel Isabella Michael.