11 new orthopaedic technicians graduate from GPHC

Eleven new orthopedic technicians were certified yesterday after undergoing training in that capacity at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

With a simple graduation ceremony inside the All Purpose Room at the institution, the graduates were treated to renditions by the hospital choir and well wishes from hospital officials.

Senior Medical Registrar, Orthopaedic, Dr. Kaaleshwar Ramcharran, said that the technicians were the ninth batch coming out of the GPHC.

The programme has evolved significantly over the years. He said that while it was the norm before to train them in only duties of casting injuries and other procedures, this year’s programme saw the individual’s being trained to be actual assistants to surgeons.

The training programme began last year October.

He said that 15 individuals started the programe. Eleven of whom completed the programme successfully.

While trainees were chosen from across Guyana, two from Belize also participated, since that country has recognised the quality of training in this regard at the GPHC.

The graduates were trained through lectures and practical work that saw them operating in the hospital POP Room, in clinics, wards, and in theatre where they were taught to prepare patients for surgeries.

In delivering the charge to the graduates, Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr. Fawcett Jeffery, noted that they will play pivotal roles at various hospitals as they support critical patient care activities. He said such programmes played a major role in delivering timely, effective, and beneficial health care.

While urging them to be good health care providers, and public servants, he reminded them not to be experimental, and readily report mistakes, since it can cost a life, or other implications.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Retired Brigadier, George Lewis, reminded the graduates of their importance in delivering the best of health care, adding that the significance of the occasion is best appreciated when cognizance is taken of the apparent shortage of skills in Guyana caused by the ‘Brain Drain Syndrome’.

He urged them to work hard and to behave professionally as health care workers, and always remember that the public comes first, since without patients there is no need for the skills they acquired.

He urged them to immediately report mistakes if made, warning that mistakes will definitely be revealed from pathology reports if a patient dies.