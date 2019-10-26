When blind man seh he gun pelt

When two people in a relationship dem does get blind to anything around dem. Dem don’t see things that odda people does see. A man got he woman and she seeing odda men but he is de last to see and de last to know.

Women does got dem fella and he playing de field and dem is de last to believe because dem always believe that de odda woman is dem cousin.

APNU and AFC get in a relationship. Things was going so good that when AFC lef APNU de party didn’t even know. Is when it pick up de papers that it see how AFC leff.

Dem boys suspect that AFC was having a relationship wid somebody else but APNU never see anything. Is when de row start over de Prime Ministerial candidate that de fallout become public. But even then APNU didn’t know something was wrong.

AFC go and tell everybody how ‘No Ramjattan; no marriage’. Dem boys seh when a blind man seh he gun pelt you he already got a brick in he hand. This thing about ‘No Ramjattan’ mean that AFC done got anodda partner.

Dem boys want to know if de party gun pull anodda Charran Rass. Of course, some people seh that one Charran Rass is enough and Trotty done seh one thing.

Poor Volda seh she didn’t even know bout de separation. She think that was a case of somebody just gone out to visit a friend. As far as she concern is a case of till death do us part.

That gun be like de taxi driver who part wid he phone. Thankfully, de separation was not fuh long. A man ask to borrow he phone and when de man get it he run away. He didn’t run fast enough.

When he end up in court before a magistrate he get to spend some time running round de Georgetown Prisons compound. When he go inside dem boys ask him wha he doing deh, he tell dem he didn’t get jail fuh tekking a phone. He get jail fuh failing to run fast enough.

Talk half and watch out fuh blind man and he brick.