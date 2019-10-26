Training programme for U-19 pacers

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Aspiring fast bowlers between ages 14-19 can apply to be a part of an Elite Performance Training programme conducted by CGI and Barbados Tridents Sport Physiotherapist and Performance Enhancement Specialist Neil Barry, in conjunction with the University of the West Indies (UWI).
The programme (which is free) will span six weeks with bowling speeds tested before and after the training period. Interested participants and parents can attend a briefing session at the Malteenoes Sports Club on October 28 (a National Holiday) at 13:00hrs.
At this session parents and potential participants will receive detailed information. This session will also be used to select as many as 60 participants to be a part of the programme which is expected to begin on October 31. Interested participants can attend the session. For more information can be received by contacting 653 5491 or 618 0853.
Oct 26, 2019From today at 07:00hrs Guyana’s most successful golfers will be aiming to enhance their reputation against several overseas competitors when the two-day Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf tournament tees...
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Journalists, editors, political observers, political commentators and social analysts usually make reference to the term... more
The new formulation being advanced for the filling of positions within a future APNU+AFC government may appear to be progressive.... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]