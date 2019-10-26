Training programme for U-19 pacers

Aspiring fast bowlers between ages 14-19 can apply to be a part of an Elite Performance Training programme conducted by CGI and Barbados Tridents Sport Physiotherapist and Performance Enhancement Specialist Neil Barry, in conjunction with the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The programme (which is free) will span six weeks with bowling speeds tested before and after the training period. Interested participants and parents can attend a briefing session at the Malteenoes Sports Club on October 28 (a National Holiday) at 13:00hrs.

At this session parents and potential participants will receive detailed information. This session will also be used to select as many as 60 participants to be a part of the programme which is expected to begin on October 31. Interested participants can attend the session. For more information can be received by contacting 653 5491 or 618 0853.