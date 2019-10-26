Teens remanded on stolen cell phone charges

Three of the suspects from the gang that was caught on camera robbing a man of his cell phone were yesterday remanded after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The 18-year-old boys who appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly were Daniel McArthur, Shawn Inniss and Harcarlaus Harris. They all pleaded not guilty.

McArthur, Harris and Inniss are jointly charged for robbing Ethan Muckoo, on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $280,000, and an $80,000, Iphone. It is also alleged that during or immediately after the robbery they used personal violence on Muckoo.

According to information received, the three boys were a part of a gang when they robbed Muckoo.

The victim then ran after the group of boys until he caught up with them at Camp Street.

The court heard that the boys then relieved Ethan of another cell phone and one of the boys, who was armed with an ice-pick stabbed Muckoo to his left shoulder.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made objections to bail being granted to the teens, citing that personal violence was used. They were also positively identified by the victim and the police also have video evidence.

Daniel McArthur was charged separately for robbing Juliet Wills of a brown handbag worth $5000, a $65,000, cell phone and $2000, cash, on October 11, 2019, at Front Road Georgetown.

McArthur also pleaded not guilty to that charge after it was read to him, Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the three defendants to prison until November 29, 2019.