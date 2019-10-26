Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teens remanded on stolen cell phone charges

Oct 26, 2019 News 0

Three of the suspects from the gang that was caught on camera robbing a man of his cell phone were yesterday remanded after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Remanded: Shawn Inniss

Remanded: Harcarlaus Harris

Remanded: Daniel McArthur

The 18-year-old boys who appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly were Daniel McArthur, Shawn Inniss and Harcarlaus Harris. They all pleaded not guilty.

McArthur, Harris and Inniss are jointly charged for robbing Ethan Muckoo, on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $280,000, and an $80,000, Iphone. It is also alleged that during or immediately after the robbery they used personal violence on Muckoo.

According to information received, the three boys were a part of a gang when they robbed Muckoo.
The victim then ran after the group of boys until he caught up with them at Camp Street.
The court heard that the boys then relieved Ethan of another cell phone and one of the boys, who was armed with an ice-pick stabbed Muckoo to his left shoulder.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made objections to bail being granted to the teens, citing that personal violence was used. They were also positively identified by the victim and the police also have video evidence.

Daniel McArthur was charged separately for robbing Juliet Wills of a brown handbag worth $5000, a $65,000, cell phone and $2000, cash, on October 11, 2019, at Front Road Georgetown.

McArthur also pleaded not guilty to that charge after it was read to him, Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the three defendants to prison until November 29, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

All is set for tee-off in the Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf Tourney today – LGC’s Hussain

All is set for tee-off in the Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf Tourney...

Oct 26, 2019

From today at 07:00hrs Guyana’s most successful golfers will be aiming to enhance their reputation against several overseas competitors when the two-day Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf tournament tees...
Read More
Schools Table Tennis action underway at CASH

Schools Table Tennis action underway at CASH

Oct 26, 2019

Training programme for U-19 pacers

Training programme for U-19 pacers

Oct 26, 2019

BCB/NBS 40 overs second division Several teams advance to Playoffs; 48 year-old player dies during match

BCB/NBS 40 overs second division Several teams...

Oct 26, 2019

Meten Meer Zorg edge Everest Masters in exciting lash

Meten Meer Zorg edge Everest Masters in exciting...

Oct 26, 2019

2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Guyana Jaguars name team; Savory, Smith new caps, Foo recalled

2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Guyana Jaguars...

Oct 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019