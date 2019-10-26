Schools Table Tennis action underway at CASH

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) National Schools’ Novices, Elite and Singles championships served off last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue.
Following the tournament fixtures draw which consumed most of the playing time, Charlestown ‘B’ trounced Diamond ‘A’ 3-0 while Diamond ‘B’ edged The Bishops’ High 3-2, both in the Girls Novices category.
The three-day tournament continues today from 09:00hrs and will conclude at 16:00hrs at the same venue. Teams from Bartica, Linden, Berbice, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara and the West Demarara area are scheduled to participate.
At stake apart from bragging rights as the best in the various categories are trophies for the Most Disciplined, Best Dressed and Most Improved Teams. The following categories will be contested in this competition that will conclude tomorrow:
1. Open Elite Team 2. Open Boys Novices Team 3. Open Girls Novices Team 4. Open Boys Novices Singles 5. Open Girls Novices Singles 6. Open Elite Boys Singles 7. Open Elite Girls Singles.
