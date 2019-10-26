Sailor stabbed to death at Parika Ferry Stelling

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 48-year-old Transport and Harbor Department employee was stabbed to death at around 18:30hrs on Thursday during a fight with another man at the Parika Ferry Stelling.
Shurlon Errol Cutting of 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was stabbed under the armpit with a pair of scissors. The father of four succumbed while receiving treatment at the Lenora Cottage Hospital.
The suspect has been detained.
Cutting, who was reportedly employed as a sailor at the Transport and Harbor Department was at the Parika Ferry Stelling when he saw another man at the location.
Cutting approached the individual and asked him to leave.
An argument ensued and Cutting allegedly struck the man with a piece of wood.
The 28-year-old suspect, who resides at Ithaca West Bank Berbice and works as a laborer, allegedly then stabbed Cutting with a pair of scissors.
The suspect was arrested at the Parika Stelling. He still had the scissors in his possession. He was treated for injuries and then detained.
Oct 26, 2019From today at 07:00hrs Guyana’s most successful golfers will be aiming to enhance their reputation against several overseas competitors when the two-day Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf tournament tees...
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Oct 26, 2019
Journalists, editors, political observers, political commentators and social analysts usually make reference to the term... more
The new formulation being advanced for the filling of positions within a future APNU+AFC government may appear to be progressive.... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]