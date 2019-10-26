Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Sailor stabbed to death at Parika Ferry Stelling

Oct 26, 2019

A 48-year-old Transport and Harbor Department employee was stabbed to death at around 18:30hrs on Thursday during a fight with another man at the Parika Ferry Stelling.

Shurlon Errol Cutting

Shurlon Errol Cutting of 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was stabbed under the armpit with a pair of scissors. The father of four succumbed while receiving treatment at the Lenora Cottage Hospital.
The suspect has been detained.
Cutting, who was reportedly employed as a sailor at the Transport and Harbor Department was at the Parika Ferry Stelling when he saw another man at the location.
Cutting approached the individual and asked him to leave.
An argument ensued and Cutting allegedly struck the man with a piece of wood.
The 28-year-old suspect, who resides at Ithaca West Bank Berbice and works as a laborer, allegedly then stabbed Cutting with a pair of scissors.
The suspect was arrested at the Parika Stelling. He still had the scissors in his possession. He was treated for injuries and then detained.

 

