Dog leads child to missing teen buried in house foundation – Rice farmer confesses to gruesome killing

Ten days after he vanished, the search for 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo came to a grim end yesterday, after his remains were found near the foundation of an unfinished property in the backlands of La Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Police dug up the decomposing remains shortly after noon, after a rice farmer, who is known to the victim’s family, confessed to the gruesome killing and accompanied detectives to the scene.

Police had detained him shortly after Christopher vanished and were grilling him intensely about the lad’s disappearance.

CURIOUS BOY, DOG HELP CRACK CASE

But reports indicate that a dog and a curious youth helped to crack the case.

Kaieteur News understands that a boy was on his way to a creek in the La Parfaite Harmonie area when he noticed a dog scratching at something within the foundation of an unfinished property.

Being curious as most little boys are, he entered the property and used a stick to dig at the spot.

He then unearthed what appeared to be a piece of cloth. He dug further, and curiosity quickly turned to horror after he spotted what appeared to be a skull.

The child immediately alerted others about his find.

The discovery was then reported to ranks of the La Grange Police station.

After police learnt of this, they proceeded to confront their 42-year-old suspect, who is a well known rice famer of Parfaite Harmonie WBD.

Police said that the suspect then admitted to killing the teenager and agreed to direct detectives to the spot where he had buried Basdeo.

He took investigators to the exact location where the little boy had seen the dog scratching.

Digging in the sandy area, detectives soon unearthed Christopher Basdeo’s remains.

Approximately one hour later Basdeo’s father positively identified his son’s body.

CONFESSION

The rice farmer told investigators that he and Basdeo were drinking ‘Banko’ wine when an argument erupted over money. He then became enraged and struck the teen in his head with a piece of wood.

It is unclear where the incident occurred,

Basdeo collapsed, and the suspect said he went home, but returned at nightfall, picked up the body, and buried the teen in the sand.

Kaieteur News understands from Christopher’s father, Chitranauth Basdeo that the rice farmer is known to his family. The suspect is in fact his son-in-law’s brother and was a close friend of his son. The rice farmer would often take Christopher out for walks and would visit their home often.

But Mr. Basdeo said he never trusted the rice farmer and would often warn his son about hanging out with him due to the disparity in age.

He said that his son did not sleep at his house but at his daughter’s home located behind Mr. Basdeo’s premises.

On the day his son went missing, his daughter told him that Christopher left home, reportedly to visit a friend. He never returned.

The father contacted the friend who said that Christopher was at his house, but had left for home.

Mr. Basdeo said he then received information that Christopher had indeed return home but had left to go out again with the rice farmer.

The boy’s father claimed that when he confronted the rice farmer, the man denied knowing about Christopher’s whereabouts.

But Mr. Basdeo’s suspicions increased when some of his family members later reported that the farmer was acting suspiciously, and was also carrying a bottle of poison. He was told that the suspect had even hinted that he did not want the police to question him and that he would kill himself.

Christopher’s father relayed his suspicious to ranks at the La Grange Police Station. The rice farmer was then taken into custody.

He believes that the alleged killer has not disclosed the real motive for killing Christopher.

Christopher Basdeo’s body is currently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.