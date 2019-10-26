NAMILCO wins four top quality honours at GNBS awards ceremony

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) just recently hosted its second National Quality Awards Ceremony to honour companies, which have been ensuring high quality within their operations.
Many companies were honoured at the event, but it was the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc (NAMILCO) that carted off four of the top coveted awards.
While the company took home the Overall Winner, Manufacturing Award, they also secured top honours in the Customer Focus, Manufacturing category. They won also in the Health and Safety, Manufacturing, and the Green Initiative, Manufacturing arena as well.
Twenty-one Guyanese companies participated in the 2019 edition of the Awards under the categories of Services, Manufacturing, Small Business Manufacturing, Small Business Services and Agro-Processing. There were also specific awards for customer-focus, continuous improvement, and health and safety.
Among the overall winners were Morning Glory Inc., NAMILCO Inc., Quest Medical Centre, Massy Services Guyana Inc., and Denmor Garments (Manufacturers) Inc. Specific awards were captured by Assuria Insurance, Woodlands Limited Pathology Laboratory, Eureka Medical Laboratories Incorporated, Doobay Medical Centre, and Massy Distributions Guyana Inc. All of the participating companies were given a Certificate of Participation.
Winners were chosen based on the results of Assessment Audits conducted at each entity to determine their level of conformity to the Seven Quality Principles established by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO); and Safety and Environmental requirements.
The Biennial NQA ceremony was the highlight of National Quality Week 2019. Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, applauded the companies for their performances and conformity to standards. He urged them to continue providing high-quality goods and services to the Guyanese people.

