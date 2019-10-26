Meten Meer Zorg edge Everest Masters in exciting lash

Everest Masters won the toss and asked the host, Meten Meer Zorg to take first strike and they reached 129 all out off 24.4 overs. Openers Muneshwar Balgobin and Mohan Chaitram put on 35, before Ronald Jaisingh had Balgobin lbw for 17.

The host slipped to 35 for 3 before skipper Troy Khan and Chabiraj Ramcharran put together a 28 run partnership. Ramcharran top scored with 28, Avinash Shardanandan 20, Vinod Rajkumar and Mohan Chaitram 15 apiece and Troy Khan 12*.

Bowling for Everest Masters, Ronald Jaisingh took 2-14, Basil Persaud 2-16, Shaheed Mohamed 2-22 and Ucil Armstrong 2-25. The visitors in reply were well on their way at 70 without loss in 9 overs when Abid Haniff had Sahadeo Hardaiow caught for a well played 33 (3×4 3×6) and Shaheed Mohamed 43 (2×4 3×6). Ucil Armstrong 14 and Bisham Singh 13 were the only other two batters to reach double figures.

Man-of-the-match, leftarm spinner Lalta Suknanand grabbed 4-10 from 4.2 overs and was well supported by Vinod Rajkumar 2-16 and Abid Haniff 3-20 as the host team carved out an exciting two run victory.

The winner’s, runners-up and man-of-the-match trophies were sponsored by Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc.

Meten Meer Zorg Masters will come up against Meten Meer Zorg Future Youths today at Meten Meer Zorg West Community Centre Ground from 12:30hrs.