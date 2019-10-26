Man jailed for fleeing with phone he ‘borrowed from taxi driver

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Fizal Mohamed’s love for other people’s cell phones has landed him in jail once again.
Previously incarcerated for stealing a mobile phone, Mohamed was yesterday jailed after he appeared in court to answer to two phone-related charges.

The 44-year-old appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he admitted to both thefts.

The first charge stated that on October 11, 2019, at Regent Street Georgetown, he stole a cell phone and $60,000, property of Dindiyal Abrahim. On September 18, 2019, at Regent Street Georgetown, he stole a cell phone valued at $250,000, from Daveanand Rampaul.

However, Senior Magistrate Daly entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the defendant relating to the first charge. Mohamed had told the court the items were given to him.

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on the day in question the victim who is a taxi driver was hired by Mohamed to take him to Georgetown.

When Mohamed arrived at the location he asked the taxi driver to borrow his phone to make a phone call. On being handed the phone, the defendant exited the car and fled.
The matter was then reported and Mohamed was later arrested and charged.

Police prosecutor Morris also highlighted that the defendant was previously charged and convicted of a similar matter.

Senior Magistrate Daly sentenced Mohamed to four months in jail. He is expected to make his next court appearance for the first charge with a not guilty plea on November 8, 2019.

 

 

New 2019