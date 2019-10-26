Gold miner, bandits shootout… Female cousin in custody for harbouring wanted man

As investigators place finishing touches in their case against several persons arrested in relation to last week’s robbery attack which saw the death of gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, there are disclosures that one of the detained suspects is a woman.

She allegedly helped to hide her cousin, Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan.

He is suspected to be one of the two bandits caught on camera in the Da Silva, Newtown attack on the morning of October 14th.

Along with the woman, confirmed to be in custody are Steve Rollox; Wayne St. Hill; Dr. Alonzo De Santos and Morgan.

St. Hill, who operates a tint shop in Kitty, and Morgan are said to be brothers.

Rollox, who is from the Bagotstown and Peter’s Hall area, East Bank Demerara, was the first suspect to be arrested.

Alleged to be the getaway driver, he is accused of dumping a Toyota 212 car at Peter’s Hall.

After his arrest, investigators then held onto Dr. De Santos and St. Hill.

The doctor, stationed at Diamond Hospital and living at Prospect, was alleged to have been picked up and taken to a city location where he treated Morgan for a gunshot wound.

He did not report the gunshot wound in accordance with regulations.

He reportedly admitted to investigators to treating a wounded man.

Police are reportedly aiming to slap charges relating to being an accessory to a crime on both the doctor and the woman.

Last week, the police were granted a one-week extension beyond the 72-hours limit, for the holding of the suspects to carry out further investigations.

A further extension was reportedly granted.

On Thursday, sources close to the investigation said that Morgan has confessed, implicating a number of the persons in custody.

The slain gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, who was laid to rest on Tuesday on the Essequibo Coast, was a popular businessman.

His death led to calls for the Joint Services to lend support to quell the crime situation and to lend security to businesses.

The brazen actions saw residents scattering with gunfire exchanged between one of the gunman and Stoll.

On the morning of October 14, last, shortly after 10:00 hrs, residents of Da Silva Street heard rapid gunfire.

In less than a minute it was over. Four men were left nursing gunshot wounds in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer. One of them was Stoll, who later died at the hospital.

Security videos later surfaced and revealed a shocking tale.

A Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind, pulled up and two men, masked, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car; one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

The driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

On the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other.

The gunman was seen falling twice as he back-peddled to the getaway car that was waiting. Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts.

The video later showed Stoll clutching his side, realising he was shot.

The businessman, who owned dredges in the mining areas, was a prominent businessman with interests on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, and even a hotel in Region One.

His death left the mining community reeling, with deep anger.

Since the incident, the police, hot on the tracks of the bandits, managed to seize the getaway car about two days later after it was abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested at the Princess Casino, Providence, where investigators tracked him down. He was gambling.

Over the weekend, the police issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden and Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan, 33.

Morgan was captured at a roadblock at Cove and John, East Coast of Demerara.

He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.

Background checks on the two wanted men found that they are very well known to the police.

Estwick is still on the run.

It is believed that the bandits had been tracking Stoll for a while, and believed he had cash and raw gold when he was cornered. They did not cater for him fighting back.