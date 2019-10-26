GECOM Chair says she will only speak when decisions are made

Chair of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C. has informed Kaieteur News that she will address the country about the matters facing the Commission, but only when decisions are made after a vote.

Her commitment comes after Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, asked that she address the public about the Commission’s weekly statutory meetings.

There had been yet another disagreement between certain Commissioners over their representations of matters before GECOM.

Typically, the press would stake out GECOM’s Kingston headquarters and approach Commissioners when they leave the compound, since reporters are not allowed to witness the meetings.

At least one Commissioner aligned with each side of the political divide would speak with reporters, giving their account of the matters before the Commission.

It is thought that the Chair’s addresses will bring clarity to discussions of the Commission.

However, it is not typical for the Commission to vote on decisions at every statutory meeting. So it is not likely that the Chair will address the public every week.