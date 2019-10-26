Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM Chair says she will only speak when decisions are made

Oct 26, 2019 News 0

Chair of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C. has informed Kaieteur News that she will address the country about the matters facing the Commission, but only when decisions are made after a vote.
Her commitment comes after Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, asked that she address the public about the Commission’s weekly statutory meetings.
There had been yet another disagreement between certain Commissioners over their representations of matters before GECOM.
Typically, the press would stake out GECOM’s Kingston headquarters and approach Commissioners when they leave the compound, since reporters are not allowed to witness the meetings.
At least one Commissioner aligned with each side of the political divide would speak with reporters, giving their account of the matters before the Commission.
It is thought that the Chair’s addresses will bring clarity to discussions of the Commission.
However, it is not typical for the Commission to vote on decisions at every statutory meeting. So it is not likely that the Chair will address the public every week.

More in this category

Sports

All is set for tee-off in the Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf Tourney today – LGC’s Hussain

All is set for tee-off in the Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf Tourney...

Oct 26, 2019

From today at 07:00hrs Guyana’s most successful golfers will be aiming to enhance their reputation against several overseas competitors when the two-day Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf tournament tees...
Read More
Schools Table Tennis action underway at CASH

Schools Table Tennis action underway at CASH

Oct 26, 2019

Training programme for U-19 pacers

Training programme for U-19 pacers

Oct 26, 2019

BCB/NBS 40 overs second division Several teams advance to Playoffs; 48 year-old player dies during match

BCB/NBS 40 overs second division Several teams...

Oct 26, 2019

Meten Meer Zorg edge Everest Masters in exciting lash

Meten Meer Zorg edge Everest Masters in exciting...

Oct 26, 2019

2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Guyana Jaguars name team; Savory, Smith new caps, Foo recalled

2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Guyana Jaguars...

Oct 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019