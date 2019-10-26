Expired food products seized from several E’bo businesses

Over the past three days, a number of expired food items were discovered and confiscated from a number of businesses along the Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports a number of food items were discovered and confiscated at an Anna Regina Market stall yesterday. The discovery of the expired items comes just three days after officials from the Food and Drugs Department in Georgetown launched a campaign with the public health department of the Anna Regina Mayor and Town Council on the Essequibo Coast.

Since its launch last Wednesday, thousands of dollars in expired food items were seized from a number of businesses. Though the council did not name the businesses, it did indicate that some of the items confiscated thus far include baby food, milk, juices, jams, cheese, mixed vegetables, peanut butter, tomato paste, corn beef, biscuits, tonics amongst others.

Based on information coming out from the team, the expiry dates on some of the packages appear to have been changed.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the items were disposed of by the council, and the perpetrators received stern warnings. Businesspersons are being urged to use a first in first out system when restocking their stores. Consumers on the other hand are being urged to check food labels before purchasing.

This publication understands that the issue of expired items being sold on markets on the Essequibo Coast, has been pending for quite some time. During the course of last year, the issue was raised repeatedly in the Regional Democratic Council statutory meeting by a council residing in Charity. The councilor pointed out that the expired goods were being sold at a popular stall in the Charity market. The councilor also pointed out that the NDC refused to look into the matter on several occasions.