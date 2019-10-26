Everest Masters to face Pakuri Warriors on Monday

Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

One of three Indigenous settlements in Administrative Region number four, St Cuthbert’s Mission has accepted a cricket challenge to the much fancied side Everest Masters. The Georgetown-based side, Everest Masters is having an up and down year and will be gunning for a morale-boosting victory against the more youthful challengers.
The feature 25 overs per side battle is set for Monday October 28 at the Everest Cricket Club ground from 11:00hrs. Preceding the masters’ clash will be an Everest Intra-Club contest among the young brigade of the historic club from 09:00hrs.
Earlier in the year, Everest Masters hosted Laluni, another indigenous settlement from Region four but lost in the high scoring encounter on the Easter weekend.
Pakuri Warriors – Avanash Poonsammy (Captain), Julio Ferreira, Ronnie Simon, Timothy Andrews, Denzil Schuman, Stallon Simon, David France, Wendell Williams, Aldin Kattow, Burton Clenkian, Loranzo Clenkian, Anil Kattow, Gideon Osalmo, Elon Simon and Sakanchi Simon.
Everest Masters – Rajesh Singh (Captain), Sahadeo Hardaiow, Saheed Mohamed, Hemraj Garbarran, Bisham Singh, Ijaz Mohamed, Anand Persaud, Ronald Jaisingh, Robin Bharat, Imtiaz Sadik, Anwar Rahaman, Satyendra Khemraj, Ucil Armstrong, Ravi Narayan, Basil Persaud, Safraz Sherfiffudeen and Johnny Azeez.
Players of both sides will wear coloured clothing while playing with the pink ball in observance of Cancer Awareness month. The winning team will walk away with the Essential Supplies Inc. trophy while the man-of-the-match will be rewarded compliments of Trophy Stall.

