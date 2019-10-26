Latest update October 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Body with head in plastic bag… Labourer on $600,000 bail following manslaughter charge

Oct 26, 2019

Sundar Singh, who allegedly killed his drinking partner and neighbour, Abdool Ghanie, and disposed of the corpse, was yesterday released on $600,000 bail after being charged with manslaughter.

The 60-year-old appeared yesterday in the Leonora Magistrates Court before Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.
He is to return to court on December 16.
The body of Abdool Ghanie, a 57-year-old handyman, was found on Monday, October 21, 2019, in a trench at First Street Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). His head was wrapped in a plastic bag.
Police subsequently arrested Sundar Singh, his neighbour.
Singh is said to have given police a caution statement, in which he admitted that he accidentally killed Ghanie, also called ‘Dennis’ or ‘Fulla,’ on Saturday, October 19, during an argument over liquor.
Ghanie and Singh allegedly fell out when Singh refused to give him more liquor.
The accused allegedly said that Ghanie slapped him, and he responded by punching Ghanie several times until he collapsed.
Singh claimed that he was unaware that Ghanie had died until Sunday, October 20.
He reportedly then covered Ghanie’s head with a plastic bag, took the body to a trench in the neighbourhood and dumped it there.
Police arrested Singh last Tuesday.
A post mortem examination revealed that Abdool Ghanie died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to a blunt trauma to the head compounded by a broncho aspiration of blood (blood in the nostrils and lungs).

