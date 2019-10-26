BCB/NBS 40 overs second division Several teams advance to Playoffs; 48 year-old player dies during match

The Berbice Cricket Board/New Building Society 40 overs tournament continued recently with several teams advancing to playoff stage. Those teams advancing to date are Rose Hall Tigers, Fyrish Skeldon, Cut and Load, Bomb Squad and No. 64 Marines.

Due to heavy rainfall and the Franchise cricket, a number of matches were affected and would be rescheduled as the BCB strives to complete the payoffs by the mid November. Scores from the matches played are as follows:

1. Host Crabwood Creek Sports Club defeated #52 Survival by 195 runs – Crabwood Creek SC made 314 for 5 from 35 overs. Lionel Seegobin slammed 119*, Naresh Deo 68 and Darshan Challitar 55. R. Rampertab took 2 for 25 from 4 overs. No. 52 Survival 167 for 9 from 35 overs. M. Kendall 28 and N. Toolsie 24. D. Challitar 3 for 23 from 7 overs.

2. No. 68 Darkender Superstars beat No. 66 Giants by 4 wickets at the No. 66 Cricket Ground – No. 66 Giants – 45 all out 16 overs. Andrew Tahal 11. Govin Harrisingh 2 for 2 from 1 over and Dolaram Persaud 2 for 12 from 4 overs. No. 68 Darkender – 46 for 6 from 10 overs. Andel Jones 17, Rayan Parag 15. Jason Boodram 3 for 17 from 5 overs and Rickey Roopram 3 for 21 from 5 overs.

3. No. 64 Fighting Marines beat Scottsburg United by 8 wickets at Scottsburg – Scottsburg United – 84 all out 19.3 overs. Shahab Rasheed 34, Bahresh Sahadeo 13. Shiraz Khan 5 for 16 from 7 overs. No 64 Marines – 88 for 4 from 20.1 overs. Leonard Sandy 24 and Steve Embrack 20. Saif Kamal 2 for 14 from 4 overs.

4. No. 43 Scorpions defeated Yakusari Horizon by 191 runs at the No. 43 Cricket Ground – No. 43 Scorpions 249 for 8 from 25 overs. Orvin Baldeo 53, Melvin Baldeo 41 and Ramesh Sooknauth 38.

Toney Ramsundar 4 for 50 from 5 overs. Yakusari Horizon 58 all out 16 overs. K. Amen 16. Farook Drepaul 5 for 7 from 5 overs and M. Harvey 3 for 10 from 3 overs.

5. Dukestown defeated Radha Krishna Academy by 57 runs at the No. 72 Cut and Load Cricket Ground – Dukestown 102 all out 17.1 overs. Kevin Clarke 27. Khemraj Dhup 4 for 14 from 6.1 overs and Sanjay Deochand 3 for 18 from 4 overs.

Radha Krishna Academy – 57 all out 18.1 overs. Kevin Heraj 16. Wayne Garnette 3 for 10 from 5 overs.

6. No. 72 Cut and Load beat No73 Young Warriors by 5 wickets at the No73 Ground – No. 73 Young Warriors 112 all out 38 overs. V. Latchman 36. Rishi Persaud 3 for 15 from 8 overs. No. 72 Cut and Load – 113 for 5 from 15.2 overs. Rishi Persaud 26, Devanand Chatterpaul 20. Lakeram Latchman 3 for 25 from 8 overs.

7. No. 71 Cricket Club defeated All Family Cricket Club by 30 runs at the No. 71 Cricket Ground – No. 71 CC – 235 all out 36 overs. K. Roopraj 51, L. Ramsud 50 and R. Persaud 24. Riza Hakim 5 for 41 from 8 overs.

All Family CC 205 all out 33 overs. Ashraf Kayum 50, Boojnarine Rampersaud 30. L. Paresar 3 for 47 from 7 overs and L. Ramsud 3 for 42 from 8 overs.

8. Skeldon Titans beat No. 70 MYO by 7 wickets at No. 70 MYO Ground – No. 70 MYO 191 all out 38 overs. J. Rasheed – 50, Jameel Asad 35 Areef Khan 25. Claude Felix 4 for 35 from 8 overs.

Skeldon Titans 192 for 3 from 22 overs; Gajendra Ramnarine 60 not out, Sherwin Murray 37 and Anthony Seeraj 35. Salim Khan 2 for 42 from 6 overs.

9. Skeldon Titans beat No. 52 Cricket Club by 9 wickets at the No. 52 Cricket Ground – No. 52 CC- 101 all out 38 overs Michael Kendall 36 and Devendra Rohaman 33. Sherwin Murray 3 for 19 from 8 overs, Amzan Appalsammy 3 for 15 from 5 overs.

Skeldon Titans 102 for 1 from 11 overs. Anthony Seeraj 32, Gajendra Ramnarine 30*, Jerry Moore 27*. Ravindra Matadin 1 for 15 from 3 overs.

10. Fyrish defeated Kildonan by 4 runs at Fyrish – Fyrish 136 all out16.3 overs. Youvindra Chinapen 32, Sayaad Bacchus 24. A. Williams 2 for 24 from 3.3 overs. Kildonan 132 all out from 20 overs. S. Seelall 50, A. Emanuel 30. Youvindra Chinapen 4 for 27 from 4 overs.

11. Kendall Union defeated Edinburgh by 3 wickets at the Edinburgh Cricket Ground – Edinburgh 175 all out 37.2 overs. G. DeJesus 64, L. Sachara 30. D. Garnett 3 for 18 from 6 overs, E. Baker 3 for 23 from 8 overs. Kendall 176 for 7 from 31 overs. E. Garnett 63, G. Hitnarine 21. B. Ragbeer for for 47 from 7 overs.

Meanwhile, and on a sad note, the cricket community in Berbice was thrown into shock with the death of 48 year-old Parmeshwar Badri Narrain, Narrain died during the Third Round match between his team, No. 48 Challengers and No. 68 Turn Team.

Narrain apparently suffered a heart attack while sitting in the pavilion after his dismissal. BCB President, Hilbert Foster and Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu visited Narrain’s wife and family.

The BCB delegation offered words of comfort and also handed over a quantity of items to assist the family.