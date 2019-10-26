All is set for tee-off in the Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf Tourney today – LGC’s Hussain

From today at 07:00hrs Guyana’s most successful golfers will be aiming to enhance their reputation against several overseas competitors when the two-day Bridgestone Guyana Open Golf tournament tees off at the Lusignan Golf Course, East Coast Demerara.

Avinash Persaud, who has won the last five Guyana Open championships is aiming for more success while defending Female champion, Christine Sukhram is confident of doing well as both athletes hunt a 10th title.

The duo, who have been dominant on the Lusignan Course for close to 15 years, are overwhelming favourites for this event despite an expected tough challenge from overseas players.

Persaud, who won his first Guyana Open title in 2006, said his mind is focused on winning a 10th title and said the course is in pristine condition and looks the best he has ever seen it.

“I’m very excited. I wake up early in the morning and try to get my (swing) and motion back. I haven’t lost any touch or anything, but I just need to work on a few extra spots,” explained Sukhram who has only played a single tournament for year which she won.

At the launching of the prestigious event last night at the Lusignan Golf Club, President Aleem Hussain said that everything is place for a successful staging of the tournament today and tomorrow.

Persaud and Sukhram are two of over 100 golfers confirmed to tee-off today in the premier local tournament, sponsored for the third consecutive year by Ganesh Parts and General Store under the Bridgestone tyres brand. Among the personalities present last night were U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and Ansa McAl’s Troy Cadogan who is a competitor.

