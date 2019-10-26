2019 Colonial Medical Super 50 Guyana Jaguars name team; Savory, Smith new caps, Foo recalled

Leon Johnson will lead a strong 14-man Guyana Jaguars squad to participate in this year’s Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup which runs from November 6 to December 1 in St Kitts and Trinidad.

The Jaguars will play in Group ‘B’ in Trinidad and their opening match will played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on November 7. Police left handed wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory has gained selection for the time on the back consistent performances in club and Franchise Cricket where he scored the most runs (336) for runners-up Essequibo and will be the back-up Keeper to Anthony Bramble.

The 23 year-old genuinely quick Nial Smith who ended as the leading fast bowler in the 50-over Franchise league for champions Lower Corentyne also could make his Regional debut this year while the 29-year-old Jonathon Foo returns to the fray on the strength of his 333 runs in the Franchise tournament for Lower Corentyne.

Foo, who could also bowl off-spin, played the last of his five Regional 50-over games in February 2017 when Guyana opposed the ICC Americas in Barbados. Twenty-seven year-old pacer Ronsford Beaton earned his recall by being the quickest bowler in the 50-over Franchise playing for Essequibo.

The Jaguars will be without West Indies players Shimron Hetmyer, Kemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford but Berbician Shepherd who has been picked for the ODIs should be back in time for the semi-final and final, if the Jaguars who won the last of their nine titles in 2005 when they beat Barbados in near darkness at Bourda, it they qualify.

Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis and Bajan left-handed pace bowling all-rounder are the overseas players in the Jaguars squad which has won five consecutive First-Class Titles.

West Berbice Pacer Keon Joseph, Georgetown Opener Trevon Griffith, who scored a century in the Franchise League and Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Adams who had an eight-wicket haul including at hat-trick to finish the Franchise with the most wickets, missed out on selection.

The Full squad reads: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson(Captain), Christopher Barnwell , Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, Jonathan Foo, Kemol Savory, Ramaal Lewis, Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Assistant Coach), Neil Barry (Physiotherapist/ Strength & Conditioner).