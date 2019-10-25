‘White Boy’ murder PI to commence next month

Two weeks after Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus recused herself from the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) held into the murder of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser, called ‘White Boy’, for reasons unknown, the PI is scheduled to commence next month.

The two accused, Kevin Rose and Shemar Moore, are arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a joint indictable charge which alleges that on May 9, last, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the defendants while in company of others, murdered Patrick Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Moore, also called ‘Frankie’, is a 23-year-old labourer who resides at Lot 108 La Parfaite Harmonie while his co-accused is a 22- year-old labourer from Lot 1058 Nineteenth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Two weeks ago, the matter was sent to the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where it was made known that the previous magistrate has recused herself.

This was on the day that the PI was supposed to have commenced before the Principal Magistrate. Magistrate McLennan did not disclose what the reason for this action was.

The matter was transferred to Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where a report was given to her yesterday about the status of the prosecution’s file. November 28 was then set for the commencement of the PI. The men remain on remand until then.

According to the police, Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice, about 20:30hrs, on the day in question. The incident allegedly took place in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Police in an initial investigation had revealed that the victim, while imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his right upper leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital.