Unequivocal apology to Minister Jordan

Oct 25, 2019

An unequivocal apology is hereby offered to Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, in relation to a Letter to the Editor captioned “Terminate a monster in its shell or it will come back to haunt you”.
The letter stated that “recent disclosure about a Trinidadian company taking Guyoil to court over the termination of a contract it signed with Guyoil, allegedly because the company refused to offer a bribe to a minister with responsibility to overlook Guyoil, offers possibilities to the President to make or break the Coalition Government in this election season.”
Minister Jordan who has responsibility for Guyoil, through his Lawyer, Roysdale A. Forde, has since made it clear that he is in no way involved in such a scandal and has therefore deemed the letter “calculated” and seems intended to affect him “in his capacity as a minister of government with a view of lowering him in the estimation of right thinking persons in society.”
According to the lawyer, the letter has thereby rendered his client “the subject of disapproval and rejection by the citizens of Guyana and to negatively affect my client’s credibility, character and reputation.”
For allowing this letter to be published, thereby causing any harm and/or hurt to the Minister, this publication offers an unqualified apology and assures him that it was published without any ill-will or malice on the part of this publication.

