Rajiv Gandhi University onboard GSCL Inc. for PM T20 Cup

It is no secret that sport and medicine go hand in hand and because of that, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUST) has decided to support the upcoming Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup.

RGUST has joined a prestigious list of sponsors for the marquee softball tournament which in its third season and runs from November 1 to 3 in Guyana. The tournament which is organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) has attracted 26 local and international teams across three categories; All-Stars, Masters and Legends.

In addition to the male categories, there will be four female teams taking part in two exhibition semifinals on Saturday November 2. The winners will go on to play the final on Sunday November 3 at Everest Cricket Club where the finals of all categories will be played.

On the same day that RGUST pledged their support, Chung’s Global and P and P Insurance Brokers also handed over their sponsorship cheques. They join Ink Plus, KFC, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Banks Beer, I-Bet Supreme, Crown Mining Supplies, Bedessee Sporting Goods, Star Party Rentals, Cyber Sports, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Sports and USA Cricket Zone as official sponsors.

Overall, more than G$2M is up for grabs with the winning team in each category being guaranteed $500,000. Various venues in Georgetown will be used as the male teams will play a round-robin format before the semifinalists are determined. On Sunday at Everest CC, flood lights will be used as matches are expected to finish in the night.

The Legends category (Over-50 years old) is new to PM T20 Cup while Speed Boat and Regal Masters are both two-time defending champions in the All-Star and Masters (over-45-years old) categories respectively.