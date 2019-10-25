Prima Facie case made out against taxi driver who stabbed man for $2,000

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday ruled that a prima facie case was made out against taxi driver, Morris Carter, who was slapped with an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man during an argument over $2,000.

The 43-year-old who hails from 20 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, is on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the indictable offence which alleged that on August 27, 2019 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he wounded Matthew Gilbert with intent to commit murder. He was not required to plead to the charge.

Yesterday, a voir dire was held to ascertain if the oral statements allegedly made by the defendant during an interview with the police was freely given without him being tortured, promised anything or insinuated in any way.

After hearing from Carter in relation to the oral statements, the magistrate ruled that they were freely given. Hence, the statements were tendered as evidence to form part of the prosecution’s case.

She then ruled that there was sufficient evidence against him and a prima facie case was made out. As a result, the defendant was called upon to lead his defence in the matter.

In his defence, Carter said, “I am wrongfully charged and I think I should be facing a wounding charge instead of an attempted murder charge.” He also told the court that he has two witnesses to call to testify on his behalf to prove his innocence.

The matter was then adjourned and Carter was instructed to return on October 30, 2019 for the continuation of the matter.

On the first day that the case was called, the defence had told the court that on the day in question, Carter was at a wash-bay having his car cleaned when he was approached by the alleged victim.

An argument and a fight ensued, in which Carter received injuries. However, Gilbert was not charged.

On the other hand, police prosecutor Christopher Morris told the court that it was Carter who approached Gilbert. He stated that Carter asked Gilbert for the $2,000 he owed him as the remaining payment for a $7,000 finger ring.

However, after Gilbert said he did not have money, the defendant became annoyed and allegedly stabbed Gilbert with a knife.

Gilbert was taken to the Kitty Health Centre, and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).