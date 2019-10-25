Police patrols to increase – Min. Ramjattan ─ CCTV and technology used to track criminals

A few days before the eve of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and with the approaching Christmas season, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, gave an update on the preparations being made to ensure that celebrations are incident-free.

Appearing as a guest on VOG’s radio programme ‘Insight’, the Minister said that in addition to increased patrols, technology such as the recently installed CCTV cameras and surveillance centre at Lusignan, are being used to track and keep an eye on those bent on criminal mischief.

The recent arrest of 38 persons wanted in connection with criminal acts, he said, spoke volumes about the efforts being made by lawmen to use more technology and intelligence.

With 53% of all crimes occurring in Georgetown, the Public Security Minister described it as having several ‘hotspots’. These ‘hotspots’ are mapped and assets diverted to suit.

The holistic approach, he noted, which also entails well-lit streets, cleared/empty house lots and cooperation from vigilant citizens will help the cause.

Singling out the ranks of A-Division particularly, which encompasses Georgetown, for their efforts which will increase over the coming holiday periods; Minister Ramjattan reiterated the need for more qualified and eager youths to join the Guyana Police Force (GPF), noting that more resources, conditions and salaries will be implemented, particularly as ‘first oil’ becomes a reality.

Crime has been on the decline, statistically, and the Minister re-emphasised “it is coming down!”

He noted that while the advent of the “Smart City” programme attracted some criticisms about claims of invading privacy, the pros outweigh the cons.

“The 19.2 to 14.2 murder rate, from 2015 to 2019, is a clear indication that measures such as the UK-funded Police Reform initiative was having a positive effect. Our security is paramount and a key element of us having a good life,” Minister Ramjattan stated.

Diwali is officially observed on Sunday, October 27. The public holiday will be observed the following Monday. (DPI)