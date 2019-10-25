Le Repentir Cemetery running out of space, expansion to be addressed – M&CC solicits help in maintenance

It is becoming more and more difficult to find burial spots at the Le Repentir Cemetery, and this is according to Mayor and City Council’s Councillor, Heston Bostwick.

Bostwick indicated that the state of things at the cemetery came about because the location has been neglected for an extended period, and because the Council has inherited a system with much glitches and problems.

He said that despite these issues, the M&CC is working assiduously to restore the location to normalcy, but looking at the areas of proper drainage, demarcated beds and overgrown bushes and vegetation.

He added that for many years, persons have been burying their dead in a disorganised manner, using up more space than needed during burials. He noted that available spots have become taken over by dense bushes and other vegetation, thus reducing burial space at the facility.

On the issue of providing burial spaces, officials indicated that the Council will execute an expansion initiative which will see some two hundred meters of land east of Cemetery Road being upgraded, while another 400 meters in the direction of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

According to reports, the Council has already completed demarcation of four beds at a section referred to as “D-12″ of the General Burial Area, located south of Princes Street, close to Victor Street, Lodge. Beds are customarily measured in rods (about 12 feet). Three rods will have to be multiplied by 25 to arrive at one bed, according to officials.

On the issue of maintenance, the Council has agreed on a partnership agreement which will see them getting assistance from entities to execute maintenance works.

According to officials the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), through the government, has indicated its willingness to ensure that their respective demarcated plots are kept in tip top shape. The council is also reaching out to overseas relatives of the deceased to join the bandwagon as well.