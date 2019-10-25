Fmr. President Ramotar not shutting door on political return

Former President Donald Ramotar is not out of politics yet. In fact, he is not shutting the door if his party – the People’s Progress Party (PPP) –wins, and he is asked to take up a post.

The former president, now 69, made the disclosure Wednesday during a rare interview by host of The Political Show, Senior Reporter of Kaieteur News, Leonard Gildarie.

Asked if he is finished with politics, Ramotar, who has over 50 years in politics, said he had never left.

Following his party’s defeat by the Coalition in 2015, Ramotar has largely been out of the public’s eye, save for letters to the editors and appearances at a few public events.

If pointedly, if he would be willing to be part of a PPP government if asked, Ramotar said it depends if he is asked.

He was quick to point out also that it would have be a case of whether he will also be inclined to take up that position.

He has never shut the door.

“I am a PPP man. I am a party man…I have always been a party man.”

Asked if the PPP is a better party now, the former President made it clear that things have changed and the party has been adapting.

One of the good things is that the PPP has been attracting an abundance of talent.

The party had been in power two decades when in 2011, Ramotar was selected as the Presidential Candidate.

With a strong showing of the Alliance For Change, the ruling party retained the presidency but for the first time and its rule since 1992, it lost control of Parliament by one seat.

In later 2014, the Opposition signaled intentions to table a no-confidence motion.

Before it could be debated, Ramotar prorogued Parliament, triggering early elections.

On Wednesday, the former Head of State and father of three said he hoped that proroguing would have cooled heads.

Ramotar repeated claims that the elections in 2011 and 2015 were rigged by the then Opposition which had infiltrated the Guyana Elections Commission.

Shortly, before the 2015 elections, Ramotar relinquished the General Secretary position of his party- one that he had held since 1997.