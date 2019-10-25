First Matarkai Female District Games to commence today, ends tomorrow

The first ever Matarkai Female Football District Games to he held under floodlights and organised by the Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF) in collaboration with National Sports Commission (NSC) will kick off today with a double header and concludes on Sunday with the grand finals at Fitzburg Ground, Port Kaituma, Region One.

According to Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sherlon Rodrigues, the two-day competition which is scheduled to commence at 19:00hrs is being done to revive female football rivalry amongst teams from Matarkai with the aim of recognising individual talent on the field so that players can be recommended to Guyana Football Federation.

“Its PKFF vision to see female footballers from Matarkai included in the Lady Jags team”, he lamented. Some of the females that will be in action are, Sebai’s Star striker 18 year-old Feona Benjamin, PK’s Verita Caesar-Jeffrey, Oronoque’s Zorina Baptist and Matthews Ridge’ Janice Moses.

The main event will see 2019 National Heritage Games semi finalist Sebai Invincible Talons FC, PK United FC, Oronoque FC and Matthews Ridge FC battle each other tonight. Meanwhile, tomorrow, a T20 cricket match between Ronaldo Rodrigues X1 and Hercules X1 is also on the card and will bowl off at 10:00hrs.

There will also be the annual Pinktober Cancer Awareness walk organised by Sharmain Henry which will get underway at 16:00hrs from Airstrip, Citrus Grove to Fitzburg. Residents are encouraged to wear Pink and join the walk.

On the final night tomorrow, there will be a friendly football match between Five Star FC and Fitzburg FC which is schedule to kick off at 20:00hrs while the Female football final will seal the maiden event; the winner of the competition is set to pocket $100,000 with the losing finalist collecting, $50,000.

PKFF would like to extend gratitude to National Sports Commission, Mr. Enoch Benjamin AREO Matarkai, Mr. Ignatius Adams DEO, Mr. Orlando Thorne Chairman NDC, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, Banks DIH, International Imports and Supplies, Marlon Boyer, Platinum General Store and Three Brothers Sports Bar.