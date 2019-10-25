Gold miner/bandits shootout… Captured suspect confesses, ties others in gold miner’s murder – doctor admits to treating wounded man at city home – sources

Police are closer to laying charges against the suspects in last week’s attack on a gold miner which shocked the nation.

Several persons were arrested, including a doctor. Over the weekend, the police were granted a one-week extension beyond the 72-hours limit, for the holding of the suspects to carry out further investigations.

Yesterday, sources close to the investigation said that a wounded suspect captured recently at an East Coast Demerara roadblock confessed, implicating a number of the persons in custody.

A doctor in custody has also allegedly admitted to treating a wounded man.

The police are said to be tying up loose ends with murder, robbery and accessory charges very likely. The case is a big one for the police.

The killed gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, who was laid to rest on Tuesday on the Essequibo Coast, was a popular businessman.

His death led to calls for the Joint Services to lend support to quell the crime situation and to lend security to businesses.

The brazen actions saw residents scattering with gunfire exchanged between one of the gunman and Stoll.

One resident of Da Silva Street, Newtown, where the incident happened, said a bullet damaged her television.

Police believe that they have the getaway car and driver and a doctor, Alonzo De Santos, who is said to have been taken from his Prospect home to a city location where he allegedly treated one of the shot bandits, Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan.

On the morning of October 14, last, shortly after 10:00 hrs, residents of Da Silva Street heard rapid gunfire.

In less than minute it was over. Four men were left nursing gunshot wounds in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer. One of them was Stoll, who later died at the hospital.

Security videos later surfaced and revealed a shocking tale.

A Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind, pulled up and two men, masked, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car, one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

During the video, the driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

One the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other.

The gunman was seen falling twice as he back-peddled to the getaway car that was waiting. Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts.

The video later showed Stoll clutching his side, realising he was shot.

The businessman, who owned dredges in the mining areas, was a prominent businessman with interests on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, and even a hotel in Region One.

His death left the mining community reeling, with deep anger at what played out.

Since the incident, the police, hot on the tracks of the bandits, managed to seize the getaway car about two days later after it was abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested at the Princess Casino, Providence, where investigators tracked him down. He was gambling.

Hours later, police went looking for Dr. Alonzo De Santos, who was stationed at the Diamond Hospital.

He too was later taken into custody, suspected of lending support after the robbery.

The police then arrested Wayne St. Hill, who runs a tint shop in Kitty, after he turned up with his lawyer.

He is alleged to have played a key planning role.

Over the weekend, the police issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden and Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan, 33.

Morgan was said to have been shot when he exchanged gunfire with the gold miner. He was captured earlier this week, at the road block on East Coast Demerara.

He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.

Background checks on the two wanted men found that they are very well known to the police.

Morgan was charged in early 2017 for allegedly robbing a bank customer in Diamond shortly after a withdrawal.

In 2017, he was also accused of being part of a gang that carried out robberies on the East Coast, including on Superbet employees.

Estwick was one of several gang members arrested by police in Linden in a murder probe. He was accused of being in unlawful possession of military clothing.

In 2015, he was part of a gang which allegedly committed a number of burglaries in Linden. He was granted bail.

In January 2018, he was jointly charged with the Linden farmer in the alleged shooting at Dillon Batson.

He is still on the run.

It is believed that the bandits had been tracking Stoll for a while, and believed he had cash and raw gold when he was cornered. They did not cater for him fighting back.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post alleged that Minister of Legal Affairs attempted to have the doctor released.

However, according to Minister Basil Williams, it is fake news. The Minister said that he does not know a “Dr. Alonzo”.

He told the newspaper that he is not practising law privately and therefore would have no reason to call the police in defence of someone.

He also made it clear that he does not do “drugs” or take “bribes”.

Yesterday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said he was not aware of the allegations.

He asked Kaieteur News to make contact with the police.

However, calls to the phone of Crime Chief (ag), Michael Kingston, were unanswered.