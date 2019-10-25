Latest update October 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

34 awarded for Long Service in Agriculture Ministry

Oct 25, 2019

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture held its Long Service Award Ceremony to honour 34 individuals that served the Ministry for 20 years or more. The ceremony was held at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder standing among the awardees

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Delma Nedd; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Aretha Henry; Chairman and Director Pesticide &Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB), Dr. Leslie Munroe were among the prominent people at the ceremony.
The Ministry of Agriculture’s Head Office and its agencies expressed their gratitude to the Long Service awardees and retirees.
The Long Service awards were given to staff who worked 20 years in the agriculture in the sector. For this year, there were a total of 24 awardees.
Ten retirees were also recognised and awarded for offering their working years to the Agriculture Ministry.
The longest service, 27 years, was given by one of the 10 staff members of the various sectors within the Ministry.
This year’s awardees were from the Ministry’s Head Office, Hydromet Department, Fisheries Department, National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Guyana School of Agriculture, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Mahaica-Mahaicony/Abary Agriculture Development Board and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority.
A special award from GRDB was given to Dr. Rajendra Persaud in recognition of his academic research done in the rice industry and got international publication.
During the ceremony, Minister Holder expressed his appreciation to those staff who was awarded for their contribution to the various sectors in the Ministry of Agriculture.
He highlighted that their years of service dedicated to the development of the agriculture sector is recognised.

 

