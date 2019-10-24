President Granger’s cancer in remission – Ministry of the Presidency

President David Granger returned to Guyana yesterday from Cuba, having completed a scheduled medical evaluation at CIMEQ over the past few days.

“The CIMEQ medical specialists have expressed complete satisfaction with the state of the President’s health and have explained that the President’s ailment is now in remission. In keeping with the strict medical procedures of the Cuban health system, he is expected to return to Cuba for another scheduled routine medical check in January 2020,” the Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement.

Thereafter, the next evaluation will be in June 2020.

The news would come as Guyana prepares for a March 2nd general elections with Granger likely to announce his candidacy as the Presidential Candidate for the Coalition Government –the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) and Alliance For Change.

Granger was received on Tuesday by the Cuban Foreign Affairs, Vice-Minister, Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, who took the opportunity of discussing some aspects of Guyana-Cuba relations with President Granger in the presence of Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

“In the meantime, President Granger has iterated his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Government of Cuba, and the CIMEQ Medical Team which has been responsible for his treatment in Cuba, over the past months.”

Late last year, Granger, 77, was diagnosed with cancer – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – in Cuba where he began treatment.

He scaled back public appearances for several months before picking up the pace again.

Republic of Cuba

President David Granger met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Friday. President Granger was accompanied by Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed, while the Cuban President was accompanied by his Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of the Presidency)