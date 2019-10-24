Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man tries to barter ganja for phone -tells court he not a trafficker but a trader

A Soesdyke resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he told the court that he used a quantity of ganja to barter for a phone.

Remanded: Carlos Christopher

Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Christopher, a father of two and a miner, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was made to answer to a narcotic charge.
Even though the defendant told the court that he knew what he had in his possession was ganja he pleaded not guilty to the charge and told the magistrate “I wasn’t trafficking ganja… I was carrying it to exchange with a man for a phone.”
The charge stated that on October 21, 2019, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, Christopher had 198 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made objections to bail being granted to Christopher based on the fact that he admitted ownership of the marijuana, and the fact that he even explained what he was doing with it.
According to the facts of the charge, police ranks received information about the defendant transporting illegal substances to a house on Lombard Street.
The police then apprehended Christopher and the said narcotic was discovered.
The defendant was cautioned, arrested and placed into custody an investigation was launched hence, he was later charged for the offence and brought before the court.
After listening to the facts of the charge, Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison and he is expected to make his next court appearance on November 13, 2019.

