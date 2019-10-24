GT Beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ ‘Gold is Money’ fire four past Spot-7 on Tuesday night

Match night three of the annual Banks DIH sponsored GT Beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal tournament had nine group matches which produced surprising and expected results on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue and Princes Street.

Gold is Money drubbed Spot-7 4-0 but the night had its fair share of upsets; one of the biggest being newcomers Charlotte Street’s 2-1 edging of seasoned campaigners, ‘Ol Skool Ballers’.

Wendell Wilson (8th) and Jarkeel Cadogan (12th) scored for Charlotte Street while Jesse Spencer netted a late goal for Ol Skool.

Young Jamar Harrigon found the back of the net in stoppage time to give Beteverwagting a 1-0 win over favourites Albouystown. Sophia ‘A’ proved that they are the main contenders after dispatching Sophia ‘B’, 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Dwayne Lowe while Tskedi Sealey scored for the ‘B’ side.

Melanie ‘B’ that has been a force to reckon with on the East Coast Demerara – futsal arena, dispatched another big league team, Leopold Street 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. Okeene Fraser’s hat-trick for Leopold Street couldn’t hold back the collective effort of Melanie ‘B’ that had Malachi Grannum bagging a brace and Ryan Seales along with Jermaine Clark scoring one goal each.

Other results of the night saw North East La Penitence beating Bad-A-Yard 4-0, Future Stars thumped Stabroek Ballers 4-2 while Tiger Bay needled Avocado Ballers and Back Circle were gifted a walkover victory against Upsetters. Over $1million is up for grabs in prize money in this year’s competition.