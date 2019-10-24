GRDB advises rice farmers ahead of forecasted high tides ─ second series of spring tides predicted from tomorrow

Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has advised all rice farmers along the coastal belt to take the necessary precautionary measures as another series of high tides are expected from tomorrow.
The forecasted high tides will come ashore from October 25 through November 1, 2019. On Monday, October 28, at 16:13hrs, it is expected that the effects will be most felt with the waters rising to 3.31 metres.
In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), General Manager of GRDB, Nizam Hassan, recommended that rice farmers, whose paddy crops are ready to be harvested, should do so immediately.
“One of the things the farmers can immediately do is harvest this paddy, especially given that there is a possibility that this paddy could be lost with any inundation of the saltwater.
“Secondly, if farmers have paddy that is 10 to 12 days before the harvesting period, I am advised by my technical personnel that they should go ahead and harvest that paddy.”
Referring specifically to the farmers in low-lying and riverine regions, the General Manager suggested that dams surrounding the rice beds should be raised.
“Any inlets into the rice field should be properly sealed from the intrusion of saltwater into the land, and then they can also raise the areas around the rice fields to prevent any of the saltwater from getting into the rice fields.”
The GRDB General Manager added that farmers can invest in other locations while emphasising that these areas must not be prone to flooding.
(DPI)
Oct 24, 2019Match night three of the annual Banks DIH sponsored GT Beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal tournament had nine group matches which produced surprising and expected results on Tuesday at the...
Oct 24, 2019
Oct 24, 2019
Oct 24, 2019
Oct 24, 2019
Oct 24, 2019
Guyanese have four months to decide how they are going to vote. Since 1957, only two parties have been in power with two... more
This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]