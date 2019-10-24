Go to de court to hear stupidness

Something funny always happening in de courts. If somebody ain’t do nutten stupid somebody does seh something stupid. But even before de matter go to court funny things does happen.

Two drinking buddy go out and drink whatever dem does drink. De likker done and one of dem ask de odda one fuh buy li’l more. De man get vex and slap up he friend. Then he get more vex and beat up de man who fall down. He knock he head.

De friend go to sleep and wake up to see de man still pun de ground. He slap de man fuh wake him up and when de man didn’t budge he lef him and go bout he business. Is when he come home and see de man still lie down in de same position that he suspect something wrang.

De man panic. He had to get de friend out de house so he wrap de man head in a plastic bag and throw him in a trench. But is wha he do mek dem boys know that funny things does happen. He apologise to de dead man.

Dem boys don’t know if he apologise fuh throwing de man in a trench or fuh beating him and mekking him fall down and dead. Now de police got to sort out a lot of things.

De next funny thing happen in de court. Imagine a bus conductor pass a knife to a passenger and tell him to do wha he got to do. De passenger put de knife to a woman belly and rob she. When he done he give she back $200 fuh ketch anodda bus to go home.

Dem boys see de conductor in court. He tell de magistrate how he didn’t rob nobody. He seh he give de man de knife.

He gun spend some time explaining to de people in de jail why he inside when he didn’t rob nobody.

Dem got de odda one who tell de court how he wasn’t trafficking in ganja. He claim he was bartering de ganja fuh a phone. He got to convince de court that bartering is not trafficking.

Talk half and don’t feel sorry fuh some people.