Former Foreign Affairs Minister Rashleigh Jackson rescued from burning home

Oct 24, 2019

Former Guyanese Foreign Affairs Minister, 90-year-old Rashleigh Jackson had to be rescued from his Jackson Avenue Republic Park, East Bank Demerara home Wednesday morning around 11:45hrs after a fire of unknown origin broke out in the bottom of the wooden structure.

Rashleigh Jackson

Mr. Jackson shares his home with his grandson, who was at work when the incident occurred.
Mr. Jackson was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
(GPHC), allegedly for respiratory issues.
A neighbour stated that she was in her yard watering her plants when she noticed thick black smoke coming from a room that is situated in the bottom flat of the building.
“After I saw the smoke I start to call for him (Mr. Jackson) but I did not get any response, so I called the fire service…”
She said that firefighters used a ladder to enter the house and rescue Mr. Jackson, who was coughing heavily after being taken from the smoke-filled area.

The area where the fire occurred

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said that the cause of the fire is still unknown. The room in which the fire started was filled with books and clothes.
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally upon visiting the home of Mr. Jackson stated that, “I am very happy that he is alive and well…he means so much to us.”
Mr Jackson served as minister with responsibility for foreign affairs under the People’s National Congress (PNC) Administration in 1978 until 1990 when he resigned.
He also served as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN).

 

 

